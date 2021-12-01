Man charged after girlfriend shot, killed inside car in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man arrested after his girlfriend was shot and killed inside a vehicle in Adams County Saturday has been charged with first-degree murder.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday the filing of charges against Jeffrey Aschenbrenner, 33.

He is facing two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found inside the front passenger seat of a sedan after deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the area of East 128th Avenue and Picadilly Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

She was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived, but she was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital. Responding deputies reported she was shot in the abdomen.

The victim and her father were in her vehicle when the shooting occurred, prosecutors said.

Deputies arrested Aschenbrenner at a known address shortly after the shooting and he was booked into the Adams County Detention Center.

Aschenbrenner’s next scheduled court appearance is on Dec. 27.

