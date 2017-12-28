Man believed to be homeless found dead on Christmas near CU Boulder

11:22 AM, Dec 28, 2017
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man who is believed to have been homeless was found dead in Boulder in cold weather on Christmas.

The body of Benjamin Harvey was found outside the Boulder History Museum near the University of Colorado at around 2 a.m. Monday.

Police Sgt. Melissa Carey told the Daily Camera that there weren't any signs of foul play but the coroner would investigate to determine how he died.

Temperatures dipped down to about 10 degrees between Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.

