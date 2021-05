DENVER — Denver police have arrested a person suspected of shooting and killing a woman in the city’s Lowry Field neighborhood overnight Friday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman shot to death, police said. Her identity has not been released.

Late Sunday night, police arrested Eric Cobain, 49, near the 700 block of Kipling St in Lakewood. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

As of Monday morning, a booking photo and arrest affidavit were not available.