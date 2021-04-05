Man arrested in T-bone crash that killed mother of 2 in downtown Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested a man in connection with a T-bone crash that killed a mother of two in downtown Denver Saturday night.

John Dahmer, 40, was booked into the Denver City Jail on vehicular homicide charges.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Lawrence Street and 18th Street. Denver police said the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene and said others were injured.

The fatal victim was identified by family as Jessica Marie Allen. Her mother told Denver7 Allen was delivering food when she was broadsided at the LoDo intersection and died.

Police believe Dahmer’s SUV entered the intersection at a high rate of speed and collided with Allen's sedan, shoving it up against the old Spaghetti Factory building.

Police said two people were injured, including a pedestrian who was hit with flying debris.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Allen's family.