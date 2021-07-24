Man arrested in Loveland parking lot death

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Fort Collins man was arrested early Saturday morning following the death of a woman in a Loveland parking lot.

Police said the woman was struck by a vehicle in the Orchards Shopping Center, 253 E. 29th Ave., Friday night around 11 p.m. The victim, whose identity has not been released, later died at a hospital.

The suspect, Timothy Brian Sourp, 41, of Fort Collins, was arrested shortly after midnight on charges of vehicular homicide, domestic violence and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, Loveland police said in a news release.

Police have not released any other details regarding the events that led to the incident.

Sourp was booked into the Larimer County Jail. A booking photo was not available as of publication.

