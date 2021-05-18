Man arrested in Denver homicide

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested a man Monday in connection with a May 7 homicide.

Jeremy Polito, 23, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Carl Kern, 37.

Around 7:53 a.m. on May 7, police responded on reports of a drunk person naked from the waist down and yelling at kids at 10700 East Dartmouth Avenue, according to a probable cause statement.

Upon arrival, officers located the 37-year-old victim at the location suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

A witness who lives at the apartment complex where the shooting took place told police that he heard a disturbance and what he thought was a female voice sternly say, “Don’t do that sh--.”

The witness said he then heard pounding and kicking at a door and then one “pop,” which sounded like a gunshot, the probable cause statement reads.

The suspect lived at the apartment. During the investigation, police interviewed Polito in his unit. While inside the suspect’s apartment, police said they observed a clear bag with spent rifle cartridges inside. They also observed foil and narcotics packaging inside his unit, according to the police document.

While police were still on scene, witnesses came forward and told police that Polito’s apartment “was a problem,” and they knew he was dealing drugs, the document states.

A search warrant was executed on Polito’s apartment and police said they recovered a Smith and Wesson .38 Special Revolver and four live rounds and two spent cartridge casings in the weapon itself, according to the probable cause statement.

Police said the bullet removed from the victim is similar to the bullets found in Polito’s apartment.

Police arrested the suspect around 4:40 p.m. Monday after he was dropped off at 888 South Onida Street, the documents state.

