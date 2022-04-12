Man arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Colo. – A man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, Louisville police said in a news release.

Edgar Antillon-Bencomo was arrested after a corporal was patrolling a neighborhood damaged by the Marshall Fire and noticed a 2008 Dodge Ram registered out of Texas parked in the driveway of a home that was completely destroyed in the fire.

The corporal then contacted Antillon-Bencomo, a resident of Golden, and an on-scene investigation “revealed evidence and information which led to Mr. Antillon-Bencomo’s arrest.”

Police said the suspect was in possession of catalytic converters, but did not specify how many or provide more details as to when they were stolen.

“While the Louisville, Superior, and Boulder County Communities have come together-greatly assisting those affected by the Marshall Fire, there are unfortunately a few individuals who appear to want to take advantage of those impacted by the fire,” said Louisville Chief of Police Dave Hayes. “The men and women of the Louisville Police Department remain diligent in helping to prevent all individuals from being the victim of crimes.”

Police ask anyone who sees suspicious activity in the burn areas or who may have information of a crime, to contact 911 in an emergency or the Louisville non-emergency number at 303-441-4444. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.