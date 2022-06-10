Man arrested in connection to series of peeping incidents outside Boulder family home

A 48-year-old man was arrested in connection to a series of peeping incidents outside a Boulder family home, according to the Boulder Police Department.

The incidents happened on May 8, May 12 and May 25 in the 1200 block of Mariposa Avenue.

According to Boulder police, the family installed a game camera to see wildlife. Instead, the camera caught a man masturbating while watching their juvenile daughter in the shower.

Boulder police Department

The family notified Boulder police, and officers began an investigation. Detectives spotted him at the same location around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Detectives approached the man, who took off running. He was apprehended and identified as James Walter Baird, 48.

Boulder Police Department

Baird was charged with invasion of privacy, obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree trespass. Additional charges are pending, according to police. He was given a $10,000 cash/surety/property bond during his court hearing Thursday.

Detectives are asking the community to reach out if they believe they have also been a victim in this crime. People can contact the department at 720-390-9594. Tips can also be made anonymously through the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.