Man arrested in connection to series of arsons dating back to July 2021

A man was arrested in connection to a series of arsons that date back to July 2021, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

The arsons include several fires in the Applewood area and along West Colfax Avenue.

One of the arsons was in the early morning of Nov. 15, 2021, at a construction site for a townhome complex at 20th Avenue and Youngfield Street. The fire caused approximately $2 million in damage, acording to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Ryan Lee Martin, 33, was arrested for two counts of first degree arson, second degree arson, two counts of felony criminal mischief and three counts of firing woods or prairie. He has been booked into the Jefferson County Detentions Facility.

The investigation was due to collaborate effort between West Metro Fire Rescue, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Lakewood Police Department.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the investigation is ongoing and Martin is a person of interest in other similar open cases.