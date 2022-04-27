Watch
Man arrested in connection to deadly Greeley shooting

Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 27, 2022
GREELEY, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly Greeley shooting, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m. on March 27, a Greeley police officer was at a local hospital for an unrelated call when vehicle pulled in behind them. The vehicle was bringing a gunshot victim to the emergency room.

The victim was rushed into surgery with life-threatening injuries, according to police. He succumbed to his injuries three days later.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Eric Maxwell.

Officers located the scene of the shooting in the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Through an investigation, they later identified 26-year-old Anthony Roy Farias as a suspect, according to police.

Farias was arrested Wednesday for first degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-350-9532.

