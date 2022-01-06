Man arrested in connection to 2019 sexual assault of 16-year-old

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection to the 2019 sexual assault of a 16-year-old.

In Nov. 2019, a 16-year-old student told a Fort Collins Police Services school resource officer that she was the victim of a sexual assault in September 2019.

The victim told police she was assaulted in the 400 block of North Highway 287 in Fort Collins/unincorporated Larimer County. The information was given to investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim said she met a man named Andrew Koprowski via Snapchat. Koprowski agreed to sell her marijuana, police said.

When they met, the victim got into Koprowski's vehicle. He grabbed her arm to keep her inside the vehicle, according to police, drove to a more secluded area a short distance away and assaulted her.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Andrew Francisco Koprowski, 36, of Loveland on Sept. 29, 2021. He was arrested on Oct. 1, 2021, and booked into the Larimer County Jail. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released on Oct. 5, 2021.

Koprowski was arrested for the following charges:



Sexual Assault – Victim Submit by Force

Sexual Assault – Overcome Victim’s Will

Unlawful Sexual Contact – No Consent/Force

2nd Degree Kidnapping

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Distribution of Marijuana to a Minor

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who had contact with Koprowski via social media for the purchase of marijuana or other products. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Gates at 970-498-5169.