Man arrested in Aurora double shooting that left one man dead

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora Police Department arrested a man in connection with a double shooting Friday night that left one man dead and another wounded.

Kayan Cruz, 27, was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was arrested on scene without incident, police said.

The shooting occurred near 18100 East Kentucky Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The fatal victim was located at this address. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Before police arrived at the East Kentucky Avenue shooting scene, they located the second victim inside a car in the area of 880 South Buckley Road.

A man in the vehicle was found by officers suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and transported to the hospital where he is listed as “stable.” His condition is not known.

The identity of the fatal victim was not released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,000.