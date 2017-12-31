EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his wife in the Town of Security early Saturday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.



Bradley Benson, 20, was arrested and booked into the Criminal Justice Center Jail some time after 1 a.m. on charges of criminal attempt first-degree murder, first-degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon and prohibited use of a weapon.

Deputies said they received a 911 call regarding shots fired in the 1300 block of Marsh Hawk Drive in the Town of Security.

Once deputies arrived to the scene, they fund a woman outside of a home with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital and was listed as stable Saturday afternoon.



Benson was identified as the husband of the victim and was taken into custody without incident, according to an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.



The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if Benson has been assigned a defense attorney.