Man arrested for attempted first-degree murder in connection to shooting outside Franktown bar

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — A man has been arrested for attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting outside of a Franktown bar, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Just before midnight on Monday, deputies were called out to the Stagecoach Bar, located at 2077 North Highway 83, for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, the victim said the suspect physically assaulted him inside the bathroom. The victim tried to leave the bar, but the suspect followed him outside and another altercation occurred, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect then retrieved a firearm and started shooting in the direction of the victim, according to the sheriff's office. The victim was not hit, and the suspect took off before authorities arrived.

The next day, detectives located the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Alfredo Manuel Gonzalez, and arrested him for attempted first-degree murder, felony menacing and third-degree assault. He was transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still open and no other information will be released at this time.