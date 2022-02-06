Man arrested for arson after fire damages Aurora home, displacing residents

AURORA, Colo. — A man suspected of starting a fire at an Aurora home Sunday was arrested on arson charges, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The suspect, 18-year-old Muhammed Afia, was booked on charges of second-degree arson and assault on a peace officer, the department said in a tweet.

The fire damaged a home in the 3600 block of S. Idalia St. Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived on scene to a large body of fire on the backside of the home but quickly had it under control.

The Aurora Fire Department said extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the home is preventing residents from returning. It's unclear how many people are displaced. No injuries were reported.

Afia was transported to the Aurora Jail is being held on bond. A booking photo was not available.

No other details were released.

