Man arrested for allegedly possessing $250,000-worth of cocaine

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly possessing more than $250,000-worth of cocaine, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) announced.

Sometime Friday afternoon, in conjunction with a NCDTF investigation, deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Leonel Perera-Delacruz, 42. According to NCDTF, a K9 indicated to the odor of controlled substances inside the vehicle.

Authorities searched the vehicle and discovered suspected cocaine, NCDTF said.

After the traffic stop, NCDTF detectives obtained a search warrant for a home in the 1800 block of North Whitcomb in Fort Collins. Investigators discovered suspected cocaine at the home, NCDTF said in a press release.

Authorities seized a combined seven pounds of suspected cocaine from the traffic stop and home search, which has an estimated street value of more than $250,000, according to NCDTF.

Perera-Delacruz was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:



Possession with intent to distribute

Unlawful possession of a schedule I or II drug/ cocaine > 4 grams

Special offender - controlled substance

Criminal impersonation - subjects other person

Failure to drive in a single lane (weaving)

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward