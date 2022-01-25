Man arrested for allegedly killing family member

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a family member, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Around 8:35 a.m., deputies were called out to the 14000 block of West 32nd Avenue for a death investigation. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who sustained fatal injuries that were suspicious, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators identified 55-year-old Michael Osse as a suspect. Authorities say Osse is related to the victim, though JCSO did not detail the relationship.

The sheriff's office says Osse drove the victim's car to Colorado Springs and was contacted by local law enforcement for suspicious behavior. He was picked up by JCSO Monday afternoon and booked into the Jefferson County Detentions Facility pending a charge of second-degree murder.