Man arrested after standoff situation at Englewood home

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man was arrested following a standoff situation at a home in Englewood Monday, according to the Englewood Police Department.

Around 12:01 p.m., officers were called out for a report of a verbal disturbance involving a gun at a home in the 2900 block of West Tanforan Drive. A man reportedly pointed a gun at another person during an argument outside of the home, according to police.

As officers arrived, the man fled into the home.

Authorities established a perimeter around the house and ordered the man to exit, but he refused, according to police. Another man exited voluntarily while the suspect remained inside.

Crisis negotiators attempted to establish communication with the man, but were unsuccessful, police said.

Authorities obtained a warrant, and the Englewood SWAT team entered the home and arrested the suspect without incident, according to police. Two additional people were also taken into custody from the home.

The man was taken to the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on several felony charges, police said.