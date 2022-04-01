Man arrested after several stolen catalytic converters found in his trunk

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested Tuesday after several stolen catalytic converters were discovered in the trunk of his vehicle, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called out for a reported catalytic converter theft from an RV dealer outside of Longmont. Security video showed a gray Nissan sedan with "distinctive damage" to the rear passenger door as a possible suspect vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies remembered passing a similar vehicle at a nearby hotel on their way to the scene and circled back. They spoke with a woman who was in the backseat, who said the car belonged to a man named Austin. The woman told authorities that Austin was staying in one of the rooms of the motel.

Deputies could see license plates, bolt cutters and Sawzall blades inside the car, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman told authorities she had met Austin two days ago and didn't know his last name or phone number. The sheriff's office said she then returned to the motel, entering an unknown room.

Deputies proceeded to conduct a canvas of the immediate area to see if the vehicle was involved in any other criminal activity the night before. A short time later, according to the sheriff's office, the woman left the motel with a man and walked down the street.

Deputies stopped the couple to speak with them. The man initially identified himself using a fake name, Jack Nickelsen, and a fake date of birth, according to the sheriff's office. He eventually told deputies his real name, Austin Lee Brumfield, and said he lied because he had an active warrant for breaking and entering out of Wyoming. The sheriff's office determined Brumfield did not have any active warrants out of Wyoming.

Authorities obtained and executed a search warrant for the Nissan and discovered several more catalytic converters in the trunk that had been stolen from northern Colorado, according to the sheriff's office.

Brumfield, 29, of Laramie, Wyoming, was arrested Tuesday for false reporting to authorities, theft and two counts of first-degree criminal trespass. He was booked into the Weld County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

The stolen catalytic converters had an estimated value of $5,600, including the cost of labor to repair the two RVs.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.