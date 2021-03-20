Menu

Man arrested after driver shot in hit-and-run crash in Northglenn

KMGH
Chase Scheunert
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 12:57:13-04

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash and shooting in Northglenn March 10. A driver was shot after the crash.

Chase Scheunert, 22, of Westminster, was taken into custody Friday night without incident, Northglenn police said.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on I-25 in Northglenn.

Police allege Scheunert — driving a BMW M series — collided with a Toyota 4Runner, shot the female victim in the shoulder and then took off.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Two days later, police said they located the suspect’s BMW left abandoned in Thornton.

Possible charges were not released.

