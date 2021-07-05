Man arrested after allegedly injuring two firefighters in Aurora Saturday afternoon

AURORA, Colo. – A man arrested Saturday after allegedly injuring two firefighters who were responding to a call of an unresponsive driver Saturday afternoon has been identified.

James Lynn Peachee III, 31, is accused of putting his vehicle into gear and striking a firefighter when first responders went to the area of E. Quincy Avenue and S. Buckley Road at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to respond to a report of an unresponsive driver in the area.

Police said a second firefighter was injured while trying to stop Peachee III when he broke out a window and reached into the vehicle.

Both firefighters were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were released later that evening, a spokesperson said Monday.

Peachee III was transferred to the Arapaho County Jail and was being held on a $25,000 bond. He is facing second-degree assault, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and driving while under the influence changes.