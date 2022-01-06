Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from authorities, causing $20,000-worth of damage

GREELEY, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly caused roughly $20,000 worth of damage while trying to flee from authorities.

Around 12:57 p.m on Nov. 26, an officer with the Greeley Police Department saw a black Ford truck fail to stop for a red light. The officer followed the truck into the North Colorado Medical Center ER parking lot.

Police say the driver was transporting a man, who was in the backseat and had overdosed on unknown narcotics, to the emergency room.

After medical staff removed the man from the backseat, the driver accelerated quickly, according to police, and hit a police car. The truck became stuck, but the driver was able to break free, hitting another vehicle in the process, police said.

According to authorities, the driver then drove through the ambulance gate, causing roughly $20,000 in damage, and fled the area.

The truck was later found. Police determined it was a reported stolen vehicle.

Authorities later identified the driver as Orion Reid, 27. A warrant was issued for Reid's arrest for felony mischief, aggravated motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment.

On Jan. 5, authorities received information that Reid was in the 1700 block of 12th Avenue. He was located in a home, and the house was surrounded. Police say Reid eventually exited the home and surrendered to officers without incident. He was taken to the Weld County Jail.