Man arrested after after fatal stabbing in Castle Rock

DENVER — Police in Castle Rock are investigating a fatal stabbing attack that occurred Sunday evening. One person was arrested.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jason Menton, is accused of stabbing the victim to death behind a commercial building near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place around 9:30 p.m.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and were able to locate the suspect near the scene of the incident and he was taken into custody, police said in a statement.

Information on the victim was not released. The victim’s identity will be released by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

Police said the victim and Menton were not known to each other, and police are investigating a motive.

The formal filing of charges will be determined by the district attorney’s office.