Man arrested after accidental discharge of a firearm turns deadly

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One man was arrested after an accidental discharge of a firearm turned deadly, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 11800 block of Jasper Street for a man who had reportedly been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot once. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

According to Commerce City police, an initial investigation revealed this may have been an accidental discharge of a firearm. Investigators made contact with the other person involved, who is cooperating with police, according to the department.

Danuel Smith, 51, was arrested for manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.