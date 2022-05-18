Man charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder after triple homicide in Denver

DENVER — A man accused of a triple homicide north of Green Valley Ranch last month has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Elijah Hood, 24, was arrested nearly two weeks after the April 26 shooting deaths of three people: 65-year-old Denise Hood, 26-year-old Donne Allen, Jr., and 4-year-old Me’Khi Parham Allen.

The three victims were shot multiple times inside their apartment at East Range Crossings along the 5900 block of N. Dunkirk Street, according to police.

Police said they were able to confirm that Denise Hood was Elijah Hood's aunt. A member of the family said Denise Hood was the matriarch of the family, Allen Jr. was her grandson, and the child was Denise Hood's great-grandson.

Police said they did not find any signs of forced entry. Investigators believe they may have had a falling out.

In the days that followed, police received multiple anonymous tips identifying Elijah Hood as the person responsible for the triple homicides. He was taken into custody on May 9.

Hood is also facing additional charges of child abuse resulting in death and one count of first-degree burglary. He is expected to be advised of the charges he’s facing in court Thursday.