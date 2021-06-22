Man accused of punching, choking Southwest employee on concourse train at DIA

DENVER — A man arrested Thursday morning at Denver International Airport is accused of attacking a Southwest Airlines employee inside the concourse train at the airport.

Police arrested Jeffrey Hiers, 29, after other passengers removed the suspect from the train.

Hiers was on the train to the gates when it arrived at the terminal around 1 a.m. At that time, the suspect allegedly approached the Southwest employee and punched her in her jaw and then placed his hands around her neck and started to choke her, according to a probable cause statement obtained by Denver7.

Police said other passengers on the train intervened and removed Hiers from the victim. The passengers took the suspect off the train and had him sit and wait until police arrived, the police documents state.

Officers arrived and arrested Hiers without further incident.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown. It’s not clear what motivated the attack. No other details regarding the incident were provided.

