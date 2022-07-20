Watch Now
Major Crimes detectives investigating after man found dead inside vehicle parked in Aurora parking lot

Posted at 7:22 PM, Jul 19, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Major Crimes detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked in a parking lot Tuesday.

Just before 1 p.m., officers were called out to 13280 East Mississippi Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Homicide Unit are investigating the incident as a suspicious death. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the victim's death.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity and cause of death after next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

