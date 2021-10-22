Louisville Police Department SUV vandalized, second incident for department in nearly 3 months

LOUISVILLE, Colo. – An SUV belonging to the Louisville Police Department was vandalized early Friday morning, marking the second time the police department has been targeted by vandals in nearly three months.

Officers discovered their vandalized SUV early Friday morning near a crosswalk on Via Appia Way and Via Capri, according to a news release from the police department.

Police said the SUV was being used as a reminder to drivers to approach the crosswalk with care, as the crosswalk "has a high volume of student and pedestrian traffic and low approach visibility."

The SUV was found with graffiti critical of law enforcement, with an anarchy symbol and the letters “FTP” spray-painted on the hood of the car, and the acronym “ACAB” and “F12” spray-painted on the driver side of the SUV.

“The graffiti on the SUV is targeted specifically toward law enforcement, and the Louisville Police Department has consulted with the FBI in this investigation,” a Louisville Police Department spokesperson said in a news release Friday.

Friday’s vandalism marks the second time the police department has been targeted within the past three months. In late July, a Louisville PD patrol SUV was torched in what police called a “targeted attack” on law enforcement. No one has been arrested in that incident.

Police ask anyone with information about Friday’s incident, or anyone who can help identify who may have committed the vandalism, to contact the Louisville Police Department at (3030 441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.