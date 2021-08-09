Louisville police arrest 2 men in connection with torched patrol SUV, suspects face multiple charges

LOUISVILLE, Colo. – Two Louisville residents were arrested recently in connection with the arson of a patrol SUV in late June.

Derrick Allison, 35 and Johnny Holden, 34, were arrested Aug. 4, according to a news release from the Louisville Police Department.

Allison was arrested on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the patrol arson and other events. Charges include two counts of second-degree arson, possession and use of an incendiary device, retaliation against a witness, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, two counts of harassment, theft, indecent exposure, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Some of the additional charges stem from incidents involving harassment on July 15 and July 26 at the Grandview Apartments at 855 Dillon Rd. in Louisville.

Holden was arrested on three felony charges including second-degree arson, criminal mischief and possession and use of an incendiary device.

Both suspects were booked at the Boulder County Jail.

Back in June 27, officers told Denver7 the arson of the patrol SUV, which was parked in a common parking area at the Grandview Apartments was a “targeted attack” on law enforcement.

The SUV was considered a total loss, and replacement costs were estimated to be about $70,000.

The investigation is ongoing.