Longmont Housing director refuses to comment on warrantless searches

LONGMONT, Colo. -- “I can’t comment on that.”

That was the answer from the Longmont Housing Authority executive director when Denver7 asked him Tuesday night about warrantless searches that took place at a Longmont apartment complex last year.

Michael Reis and other leadership from the LHA presented at the Longmont City Council meeting for about an hour Tuesday night. The presentation did not include any questions or answers about police and K-9 searches at The Suites apartments in May 2017. The Suites are managed by the housing authority.

Denver7 first broke the story when residents were concerned their rights were being violated. A letter was distributed telling them that police and K-9s would be present.

After that story aired, the Longmont Police Department ended those searches, an outside investigation took place, and the city settled a lawsuit with the ACLU for $210,000.

Denver7 tried to speak with the LHA director as he left the council meeting. We asked Reis if he or the housing authority took any blame for what happened on May 10. He said it was an ongoing legal situation and that he could not comment. Denver7 also asked if he believed he did anything wrong. Reis responded with the same answer and then left without taking any additional questions.

The ACLU of Colorado has sent a notice of claim, the pretense to a lawsuit, to the Housing Authority. Denver7 asked the ACLU when those lawsuits may be coming. “Stay tuned” was the organization’s reply.