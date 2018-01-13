Littleton student, 15, seriously injured in hit-and-run; CSP looking for driver

LITTLETON, Colo. – A 15-year-old Littleton boy was seriously injured after a car hit him while crossing the street, and the Colorado State Patrol is now asking for your help to find the driver responsible.

The hit-and-run happened as the 15-year-old boy from Chatfield High School crossed West Chatfield Avenue, just south of Ken Caryl Avenue, at around 2:44 p.m. Thursday.

CSP Trooper Gary Cutler said the boy was in a marked crosswalk when a blue/grayish Toyota Prius traveling north struck him before leaving the scene. Cutler said witnesses were only able to provide a limited description of the vehicle.

The student was taken to Littleton Hospital. His conditions is unknown at this time.

Cutler is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward. He said the vehicle should have damage to the front and the windshield.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call (303) 239-4501 and reference case number #1A180130.