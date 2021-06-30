Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Littleton police offering cash reward of $2,000 for tips, information in bicyclist hit-and-run

items.[0].image.alt
Littleton Police Department.
littleton hit-and-run_june 5 2021.png
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 19:49:14-04

LITTLETON, Colo. – Littleton police continue to ask for the public’s help to find the driver of a Toyota suspected of hitting and running over a cyclist earlier this month before leaving the scene.

Police said a bicyclist was riding on West Littleton Boulevard on June 5 before 9 p.m. when he was struck and run over by the driver of a silver Toyota 4-Runner that was leaving the parking lot at 1100 West Littleton Boulevard.

The driver of the Toyota left the scene without stopping to check on or render aid to the injured cyclist, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said in a news release.

Investigators said the vehicle most likely has damage to the front end or the hood.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, you are asked to contact Detective Adams Alderson at (303) 795-3736, Littleton Police Dispatch at (303) 794-1551, or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for those who can provide any tips or information that may lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku