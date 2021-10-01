Littleton husband who claimed he killed wife in self-defense arrested on first-degree murder charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A Littleton man who claimed late last year that he killed in wife in self-defense was arrested last week on several charges, including first-degree murder. His mother was also arrested Friday in connection with the case.

Scott Smith, 46, was initially arrested on Nov. 1, 2020 after claiming his wife, Kanokwan Smith, tried to kill him with a butcher knife. In an affidavit detailing the incident, he said he had no choice but to shoot and kill her.

Smith was booked on a first-degree murder charge at the time but was eventually released after prosecutors said there wasn’t enough evidence in the case to proceed with the charges.

Nearly a year later in the investigation, Smith was once again arrested on Sept. 24 by deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility on first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and domestic violence charges.

Smith’s mother, 66-year-old Theresa Rino was identified as an additional suspect in the case and was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility on a warrant for charges of accessory to crime — a class 5 felony — attempt to commit tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

Smith has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 16 at 8:30 a.m.