Littleton carjacking suspect involved in deadly crash in Centennial

Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 17, 2021
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A suspect in a Littleton carjacking incident was involved in a deadly crash in Centennial Thursday night. The suspect and another driver were killed.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:17 p.m. in the area of East Dry Creek Road and Colorado Boulevard.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office said the suspect carjacked a vehicle in Littleton before the Centennial crash.

Witnesses in the Centennial crash told police the driver of the stolen vehicle was driving erratically at a high rate of speed eastbound on Dry Creek when the crash occurred.

The suspect was not being pursued by police at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The identities of those involved have not been released, pending next of kin notification.

