Large trailer blocking traffic in Commerce City leads to recovery of stolen property

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A large trailer blocking traffic led to the recovery of stolen property Friday, the Commerce City Police Department announced.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers discovered a large trailer blocking traffic in the 10400 block of East 96th Avenue. The department says a temporary office building was sitting on the trailer.

Police say the trailer was being pulled by a stolen pickup truck when the trailer high-centered on a sidewalk while trying to enter a private driveway.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the property. The department says the suspect was not being cooperative, so the Commerce City/Brighton SWAT team was called to execute the warrant.

After several hours, the property was secured and the stolen property was recovered, according to Commerce City police.

The department says the investigation is ongoing.