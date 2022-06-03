Watch
Lakewood police on the lookout for orange Hyundai, driver wanted in connection to shooting on West Colfax

Lakewood Police Department.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jun 03, 2022
LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Police in Lakewood are asking for your help to find a person suspected in shooting early Friday morning.

Agents with the city’s police department responded to a shooting at an alley in the area of West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard just after 7 a.m.

There, agents found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said, but the extent of their injuries or their condition was not immediately available.

A possible suspect vehicle was identified by investigators and now Lakewood police is asking for your help to find the driver.

The suspect – described as a Hispanic man between 35-40 years of age who was last seen wearing a black ballcap – is driving an orange Hyundai Tucson, according to police.

You’re asked to call 911 if you see the vehicle and Jeffco Dispatch at (303) 980-7300.

