Lakewood man arrested on suspicion of child abuse that led to infant daughter's death

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of child abuse five months after his 3-month-old daughter died with unexplained injuries.

Kelly Ray Kerr, 38, was arrested by authorities at his Lakewood home and is being held on suspicion of child abuse resulting in the death of his infant daughter, Olivia Hobbs.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the possible abuse happened on July 21. Police and paramedics were called out to a home in the 10500 block of W. 26th Ave. on a report that a child at the home wasn’t breathing.

They found Hobbs unresponsive and took her to a nearby hospital, Lakewood Police spokesman Steve Davis said. Kerr was the only other person inside the home with the girl at the time.

Days later, Hobbs died at the hospital. Davis said detectives felt she had “numerous serious injuries that were unexplained or inconsistent” with what Kerr had told police.

The investigation went on for months, involving Lakewood police and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, and police obtained a warrant for Kerr’s arrest Thursday before taking him into custody later in the day.

Davis said Kerr will make his first court appearance “at a later date.” His bond has been set at $100,000, according to court records.

The police department is asking anyone who might have more information about the case to call 303-987-7111.