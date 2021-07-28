Lakewood man arrested on child exploitation charges; police believe there are more victims

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child charges may have more victims in the case.

Andrew Wilson, 70, was taken into custody Tuesday morning during an execution of a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Otis Street, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Police said they seized several hard drives and other evidence during a search of the Lakewood home.

Police said they have reason to believe there are more victims in the case and are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 303-763-6800.

Wilson was booked in to the Jefferson County jail and is currently being held on a $2 million bond.

