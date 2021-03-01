'Guardian angels watching over him': Juvenile, 11, seriously injured following Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — An 11-year-old was seriously injured following a shooting in Aurora Sunday evening.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, the Aurora Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting along the 12000 block of E. Kansas Drive, near the intersection of E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Peoria Street. One juvenile had been shot and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police later said the juvenile is 11 years old.

He "certainly had guardian angels watching over him," police said, noting that he was shot multiple times but should make a full recovery.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

There may have been two suspects involved in the shooting, police said. The suspects are both black men. One was wearing a red shirt and the other was in a white shirt.

A neighbor told Denver7 the suspects opened fire from the parking lot toward a residence at the Liberty Creek Apartments. Two residences had more than 30 bullet holes visible from the outside.

The neighbor showed Denver7 one bullet hole in her kitchen and one in her sliding glass door.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or report a tip on its website here. Both are anonymous.

Police said they are not sharing any other specifics on this case as officers continue to investigate, but do believe the shooters meant to hit the home where the 11-year-old was. However, police don't know if they were targeting the current tenant or a prior one. Police said they don't believe the shooters were looking to injure the juvenile.

Aurora police responded to five shootings over the weekend.