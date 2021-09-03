Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Juvenile arrested in connection to man’s death near Jefferson Park

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
denver police tape.jpg
Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 13:13:59-04

DENVER – A juvenile suspected of killing a man near Jefferson Park was arrested late Thursday night and is being held for investigation of second-degree murder.

Police responded to a call of a disturbance near W. 23rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard at around 10:48 p.m. Thursday.

Once at the scene, police found a man who was taken to a hospital for treatment but who was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what led to the disturbance. Police did not release additional details about this crime.

The victim’s identity will be released once family has been notified.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling2.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive