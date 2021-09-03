Juvenile arrested in connection to man’s death near Jefferson Park

DENVER – A juvenile suspected of killing a man near Jefferson Park was arrested late Thursday night and is being held for investigation of second-degree murder.

Police responded to a call of a disturbance near W. 23rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard at around 10:48 p.m. Thursday.

Once at the scene, police found a man who was taken to a hospital for treatment but who was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what led to the disturbance. Police did not release additional details about this crime.

The victim’s identity will be released once family has been notified.