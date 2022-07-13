Juvenile arrested following multiple drive-by shootings across Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A juvenile male was arrested following multiple drive-by shootings across Pueblo Monday night.

The shootings happened on the north and east sides of Pueblo. Some 911 callers told authorities a black truck was exchanging gunfire with another vehicle, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Around 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, the truck was spotted in the area of 18th Street and Norwood Avenue.

A pursuit began, and the truck crashed in the 3000 block of East 13th Street. Four people got out of the truck and took off, according to Pueblo police.

Three people were taken into custody following a foot chase. Officers spent several hours searching for the fourth person along 15th Street between Juan Madrid Avenue and Neilson Avenue.

The fourth person later turned themselves in to the Pueblo Police Department.

One juvenile male was arrested for vehicular eluding, auto theft, possession of a handgun by a minor, criminal mischief and domestic violence. According to Pueblo police, the juvenile has previous involvements with felony menacing, hit and run, theft and retaliation of a witness/ victim. Additional charges are pending, police said Tuesday.

The department is still investigating the incidents and gathering evidence. Two handguns were recovered at the scene, along with a handgun from inside the truck, according to Pueblo police.