Judge delays trial for man accused of killing deputy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A judge has decided to delay a January murder trial for a Colorado man accused of shooting and killing Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Geer in 2016.
According to an order issued Wednesday by Judge Richard Gurley, who is presiding over the case, 19-year-old Austin Holzer's Jan. 8 jury trial has been delayed following a discovery violation by the defense.
The delay will give prosecutors time to prepare to cross-examine an expert witness for Holzer's defense team.
The Daily Sentinel reports psychologist Marie Banich disclosed more than two dozen articles that she is planning to rely upon in her testimony just weeks before the start of the trial.
Holzer will need to return to court for a hearing to determine new potential trial dates.