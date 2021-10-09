Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrest parents after severe injuries found on twin infants

DENVER — The parents to twin infants and another child were arrested on child abuse charges after authorities found severe injuries on the twin 6-week-old boys, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Esposito, 34, and his wife, Jonelle Esposito, 28, on Friday. They were booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility on multiple charges including four counts of felony child abuse each.

The arrests come after one of twin infants was brought to a hospital with severe injuries on Oct. 3. Deputies responded to the hospital and later learned the infant had an identical twin at home along with an older sibling.

The sheriff’s office said authorities visited the home to check on the welfare of the other twin and sibling and discovered the other infant had severe injuries as well.

Some of the injuries on the twin boys include skull fractures, spinal injury, leg fractures, rib fractures, genital injuries, burns and bruising around the face, and severe malnourishment. One of the twins also tested positive for illegal narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office placed the twins with Child Protective Services and the older sibling is with other family.

The couple are being held without bond until an advisement hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday.