Jefferson County put on alert after suspicious man approaches 11-year-old boy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Jefferson County residents have been put on alert after a suspicious man approached an 11-year-old boy near two elementary schools in unincorporated Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the man approached the 11-year-old boy in the area of West Chatfield Avenue and South Kipling Parkway and asked to if he could give the child a ride home at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The intersection is near two elementary schools – Shaffer Elementary School and Mortensen Elementary School, both in unincorporated Jefferson County.

When the boy refused the ride home, the suspect told the child he had seen him before and once again offered him a ride home. The boy refused the offer a second time and ran until he reached his home safely, according to a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was on foot, is described as white, between 5-feet-10-inches tall and 6-feet-tall with a medium build, red hair and wearing a green jacket, blue t-shirt and jeans.

The boy also described the suspect as being older because he had “a lot of wrinkles” on his face.

If you recognize this man or have information that could lead to an arrest, you are asked to call the JeffCo Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867; reference case number 18-152.