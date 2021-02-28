Jefferson County deputies seek suspects in road rage shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a maroon-colored Subaru involved in a road rage shooting Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. in a parking lot near the 11000 block of West Bowles Place. No one was injured.

The victim’s car was parked in the lot. The Subaru, driven by a woman with two male passengers in the back, was speeding erratically in the parking lot, authorities said.

At some point, deputies said one of the backseat passengers fired upon the victim’s car.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area to search for the maroon-colored Subaru sedan with damage to the right front bumper.