Menu

Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Jefferson County deputies seek suspects in road rage shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted at 3:52 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 17:52:39-05

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a maroon-colored Subaru involved in a road rage shooting Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. in a parking lot near the 11000 block of West Bowles Place. No one was injured.

The victim’s car was parked in the lot. The Subaru, driven by a woman with two male passengers in the back, was speeding erratically in the parking lot, authorities said.

At some point, deputies said one of the backseat passengers fired upon the victim’s car.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area to search for the maroon-colored Subaru sedan with damage to the right front bumper.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 ott ad gfx

Streaming

Live Denver7 news & weather streaming on your TV