Jefferson County deputies arrest woman after man found shot to death in camper

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Sarah Kalan
Posted at 9:57 AM, Nov 28, 2021
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was arrested after a man’s body was found inside a camper early Sunday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Kalan, 36, was booked into the Jefferson County Detentions Facility on suspicion of first-degree murder, menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Deputies found the man’s body in a camper in the 11000 block of Cochise Circle in the Conifer area after they responded to reports of gunshots just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Kalan fled the scene in a pickup truck but was apprehended shortly after.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting are known and are pending a release of an arrest affidavit.

