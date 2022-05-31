Investigation underway after man is shot in Aurora, dies in Denver

AURORA, Colo. – An investigation is underway to determine what led to the deadly shooting of a man that spanned two Denver metro jurisdictions Monday.

Aurora police say they were contacted by Denver police late in the evening of May 30 about a homicide after Denver officers responded to the area of E. 16th Avenue and N. Willow Street.

Once at the scene, DPD officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers determined the man had been shot about five blocks to the east, near the intersection of E. 16th Avenue and N. Alton Street in Aurora.

Detectives from Aurora’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit are now leading the investigation.

“At this early stage in the investigation, the facts and circumstances that led up to this death, to include suspect descriptions, are still being determined,” Aurora police said in a news release.

The Adams County Coroner will release the victim’s identity once family has been notified.

Anyone with information that has not yet spoken to police is asked to reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crimes Stoppers at 720.913.7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.