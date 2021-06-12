Watch
Investigation underway after man is found shot in the head outside motel in Adams County

Posted at 7:50 PM, Jun 11, 2021
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the head outside a motel in Adams County Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the Primrose Motel located at 5450 Federal Boulevard or a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound.

Once at the scene, deputies discovered a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area trauma center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said detectives then arrived at the scene to interview witnesses, patrons, and others and detained persons that were on the scene at the time of the shooting.

There is currently no danger to the public or residents of this neighborhood in regard to this incident, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

This investigation is ongoing.

