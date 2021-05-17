Investigation leads Fort Collins police to recover more than 100 marijuana plants, packages for distribution

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An investigation that began in early 2021 led police in Fort Collins to an illegal marijuana grow at a rental property, police say.

Earlier this year, Fort Collins Police Services learned about a possible illegal marijuana grow operation in a home along the 2200 block of Ayrshire Drive. The investigation led police to recover more than 100 plants and several pounds of marijuana packaged for distribution, plus chemicals used for producing methamphetamine and several packages of illegal narcotics, according to the police department.

The home was a rental property and police said the owner did not know about the illegal grow.

This investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, police said. The people involved have not been named.

“Many people think that illegal marijuana cultivation poses little threat to the community. However, this case illustrates otherwise,” said Marijuana Enforcement Officer Jim Lenderts. “In addition to the property damage caused by large-scale grow operations, methamphetamine production creates significant risks. Add in illegal distribution and crimes associated with it, and this unobtrusive home was clearly a danger to our community."

Police said this case was part of a larger effort by law enforcement to use grant money from the Colorado legislature to further help in black market marijuana investigations.

According to Fort Collins ordinances, residences can grow up to six plants per person, or 12 plants per household for medical or recreational purposes. However, it cannot be cultivated publicly, in detached outbuildings or in a multi-family residences, like apartments. Anybody growing the plants in their home cannot legally sell to other individuals.

