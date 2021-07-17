Inmate accused of assaulting 2 Larimer County deputies

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An inmate in the Larimer County Jail is facing additional felony charges after allegedly assaulting two deputies Friday night.

Dontre Woods, 18, refused multiple staff orders to return to his cell and injured two deputies as they tried to get the inmate to comply, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said two Taser deployments were necessary to gain control. He was checked by medical staff and cleared of any injury.

Woods is accused of punching a deputy in the face and injuring another deputy’s leg during the scuffle. The two deputies were transported to a local hospital where they received treatment for their injuries and were cleared to return to work, the sheriff’s office said.

Woods was in the Larimer County Jail after he was arrested by Fort Collins police Dec. 20 on several charges, including pattern of racketeering, felony menacing, second-degree burglary, criminal mischief with explosive and second-degree assault.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is now facing two additional felony counts of assaulting a peace officer.

